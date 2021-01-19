Arsene Wenger says “genius” Ozil will help Fenerbahce win the League

Mesut Ozil may have been frozen out of the Arsenal squad by Mikel Arteta, but the Gunners old boss Arsene Wenger made it quite clear that the German would still be playing for Arsenal if Le Prof was still in charge at the Emirates.

Wenger obviously has no reservations about Ozil’s style not being an asset to the team, and he has previously told Arteta that the German should be handled delicately and the team should be built around his qualities to enable him to create his match-winnig assists, just like he did when he was first signed by Wenger.

“Mesut is like if you imagine an orchestra in music. He’s a guy who plays the ball at the right time,” he said on beIN Sports, quoted by the Daily Express.

“The timing of his pass is exceptional, but the creativity of his pass is as well. In every situation he confronts, he gives the right answer and that is genius.

“I must say he can provide the assists, the key pass. I remember he was the first one, the quickest one to break the number of assists in the Premier League. In 2015/16 he had 19 assists in the league. That is absolutely amazing.

“If the moment is right around him, the timing of the pass will be perfect and the quality of the pass will be perfect. He’s the kind of players strikers love, always.

“He certainly will be the biggest transfer of the January window because the world of football is a bit quiet.

“It’s fantastic news for Fenerbahçe who are in a strong position in the league and I think he can be the piece of the puzzle to make them even more of a threat to win the Turkish league.”

I think Fenerbahce are already a “threat” for the Turkish Super Lig considering they are level on points at the top with Besiktas at the moment and they are just about halfway through the season.

It will be interesting to see if Ozil is picked to play straight away, and if he is fit enough after ten months without a competitive game.

I am sure we will all be watching out with interest….