Arsene Wenger sets points target for Arsenal if they want a return to Champions League

Arsene Wenger believes that Arsenal can still make the Champions League this season if they can collect a certain number of points.

The Gunners have been in fine form this year as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the team following their struggles at the start of the season.

They have collected three consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season and the signs are looking good for them as they target a top-four finish.

Wenger reckons that from the 36 points that are left to play for, if they can collect at least 22 points, they would stand a chance of making the top four.

The former Arsenal boss said as quoted by the Mirror: “They’ve all got a chance because it looks like the top three are away from the rest of the league and the rest of the league, teams have moved up and some of the teams in the top six have dropped their level,”

“We have 26 games, after tomorrow’s game we have 33 points to go for, if you make 22-25 points, you have a chance.”

The chance of the Gunners making the Champions League has been enhanced by the recent two-season ban placed on Manchester City.

The Citizens should finish in the top four and if Arsenal manages to finish the season inside the top five, they can make the group stage of the Champions League.

That said, I am not sure that finishing on 55-60 points will be enough for the top five but we will see. Wenger is a professor after all.