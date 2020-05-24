Arsene Wenger speaks about whether he will return to Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has basically ruled out ever returning to Arsenal even as a spectator.

The Frenchman was Arsenal’s manager for over 20 years and he helped the club to become a giant in English football.

However, in his later years at the helm, he struggled to get the Gunners to win trophies as new managers with fresh ideas began to beat him and he even failed to get the Gunners into the top four in his last season.

He was talking about the chance of returning to the Emirates one day and he claimed that when he was the club’s manager he was dedicated to everything.

He was even there at the site daily when the Emirates Stadium and the club’s current training ground were being built.

He claimed that he gave everything for the club because when he eventually left them; he wanted to leave completely and not to return.

Speaking via Bein Sports Wenger said when asked about a return to Arsenal, “A return to Arsenal, would it be only to go see a match? Listen, it’s difficult I have examples of people who have stayed extremely long like Guy Roux, we always want to get involved in what is happening. I built this stadium, I built the training center, Every day I was on the building sites. So I said to myself, even if it means leaving, I might as well do it completely. This is the decision I made ”.