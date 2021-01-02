Arsene Wenger throws his hat in the ring as Arteta’s replacement

Arsene Wenger has stated that he would take up the offer to return to Arsenal, but he isn’t expected such a call.

The French manager is the most successful manager in the Gunners history, and the only one who could challenge Sir Alex Ferguson during his golden years.

Wenger left the club after 22 years at the helm and was eventually replaced by Unai Emery in 2018, but the club has struggled in his absence.

Fans grew frustrated with the 71 year-old, who failed to mount a serious title challenge in his final years, although you could argue that he overachieved with the budget that he was given.

Arsene always remained a fan of Arsenal however, and has recently admitted that he would take up the offer to return to the club if he was asked, although nobody is expecting that to happen.

Wenger told NBC Sports (via PunditArena): “If I’m needed, I will help them, but I don’t expect that, no.”

The club has recently turned their disastrous form around however, and things appear to be on the up once again after dropping down to 15th in the table.

When things got tough in the last couple of months, Arsenal FC remained behind the manager, and that stance looks to have paid off after back-to-back victories for the first time since the start of the season.

Even if Arteta was to come under pressure again, bringing Wenger back would be an admittance of an error in allowing him to leave previously, and one I do not think the club would make.

Would you take Wenger back at the Emirates until the end of the season?

Patrick