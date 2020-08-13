Arsene Wenger turns down offer from European giant to return to management

Barcelona offered the managers job to Arsene Wenger and the former Arsenal boss turned down their offer, according to Le10Sports.

Wenger managed Arsenal for more than 20 years before he left them in 2018. He briefly looked for a new managerial job but was unsuccessful before he landed his latest gig with FIFA as their head of global football development.

The Frenchman who has said that he will not return to Arsenal after being axed has kept an open mind about a return to management.

The report claims that Barcelona had contacted him about becoming their next manager as Quique Setien continues to struggle at the Camp Nou.

The former Real Betis boss was made the manager of the Spanish side earlier this year after the club became disillusioned with life under Ernesto Valverde.

He started his reign poorly, stabilised the team later on, but after the restart, they stuttered spectacularly and allowed Real Madrid to beat them to the league title.

Setien is now under fire and the Catalans contacted Wenger about replacing him.

The report claims that the Frenchman held talks with the Spaniards and it was progressing before he decided against taking over the role and pulled out of the talks.