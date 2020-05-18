Arsene Wenger urges Premier League sides to help and save teams in the division below them

Arsene Wenger has urged Premier League teams to show solidarity and help the teams below them in the English football pyramid.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of problems around the world and football has been one of the worse hit.

The game has had to be suspended around Europe and countries like France and the Netherlands have already ended their seasons prematurely.

In England, different teams are feeling the heat differently, but the teams down the football pyramid from the Premier League look to be suffering the most.

Some teams are in such financial dire straits that they might go out of business at the end of this crisis and Wenger has now come out to urge the Premier League to come together and save the teams that are down the football pyramid.

He was asked if he thought that the bigger teams needed to take some responsibility in saving the teams below them in divisions, and the Frenchman said as quoted by the Mail: ‘Of course the solidarity is needed.

‘You know in England there are 92 professional clubs. There are 20 Premier League clubs. Out of the 72 others there are 65 that are in different financial positions.

‘So, something needs to be done or too many clubs will die after this period.’