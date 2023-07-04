Arsene Wenger was the first Arsenal manager who was interested in Declan Rice

Arsenal has successfully reached an agreement to acquire Declan Rice in the current transfer window, which is regarded as one of the standout transfers this summer.

The English midfielder has demonstrated remarkable development and has emerged as a world-class talent since being released by Chelsea as a teenager.

Rice’s journey has been impressive, showcasing his potential from his youth days at West Ham. In fact, during an U18 game between West Ham and Arsenal, he performed so well that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger took notice of his abilities and regarded him as the best player on the pitch, reports The Times.

Although Rice didn’t make the move to Arsenal during Wenger’s tenure, it will now materialise this summer, further highlighting Wenger’s keen eye for talent during his time at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been in fine form for West Ham and we will benefit from betting so much money on the Englishman.

We trust Mikel Arteta’s judgement because most of the players he has added to our squad since he became the club’s manager have all done well.

The Spaniard knows the role Rice will play in his system, which is why he made sure the club went all out to sign him.

