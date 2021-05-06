Arsene Wenger weighs in with his Arsenal v Villarreal prediction

Arsene Wenger has predicted Arsenal’s game vs Villarreal at the Emirates later today.

The Gunners faces Unai Emery’s side, hoping to reach the final of the competition.

They lost the first leg in Spain 2-1 and they will want to make their away goal count for them in this return leg.

The game is arguably Arsenal’s most important of the season so far and it will give them the chance to face Manchester United if they see off AS Roma. The Gunners have an outstanding record against the Red Devils under Mikel Arteta.

Wenger obviously wants his former team to do well in the competition as it offers them the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

He then says facing their former manager makes it seem like it is an indoor game, especially as fans are not allowed in.

Wenger also adds that Arsenal has enough in their attack to help them finish the game off.

‘I want them to do well,’ Wenger told beIN SPORTS via the Metro.

‘It’s an opportunity to get to a final and come back to the Champions League.

‘I believe there is no chance of that in the Premier League but it’s still possible [through the Europa League]. It will be a success if Arsenal win a trophy, that is always a success, but your real qualities are decided by where you stand in the championship.

‘This is the route left for them and they have to completely for it. It’s very strange [Arsenal facing former manager Emery], it looks like an indoor Arsenal game, especially with no fans!

‘But overall you still have an advantage playing at home, you feel more comfortable at home. I would say Arsenal have enough offensive potential to win the game.

‘You have so many strikers and people who can score goals and be creative. 2-1 is the result at the moment but you should be quite confident to change and reverse it.’