Arsene Wenger’s latest goal is to make a major change to VAR

Arsene Wenger hopes to help FIFA make changes to the controversial offside rule using VAR.

The former Gunners’ boss has been made FIFA’s head of global development and he is keen to end one of the most controversial parts of the game at the moment.

Teams have been frustrated by the inconsistency of VAR but the most frustrating part of the technology has to be the offside calls being made with it.

The offside calls being made with the aid of VAR has become very contentious for some with players deemed to be offside when part of their body like an armpit has been caught offside.

Wenger strongly believes that it doesn’t favour the attacker and he wants to effect a change in the system that would reverse that.

He doesn’t agree that a player should be flagged offside when a part of his body that cannot score a goal is offside like his hand and wants the calls to be made solely when the part of a player’s body that can score a goal is deemed offside.

Quoted in the Sun, he said: ‘You will be not offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker’s body are in front.

‘That will sort it out and you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line.’

He hopes to push through his proposal at the next annual general meeting later this month.