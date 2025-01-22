Arsenel kick-off defence of their Women’s FA League Cup title, away to Brighton tonight

Even before we fully bask in the five-star performance against Crystal Palace, the Arsenal Women are back in action tonight in a Subway Cup (formerly the Continental Cup) clash.

Our Gunners will be making their first away trip to take on Brighton Women at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley for the Subway Cup quarter-finals.

Having qualified for Women’s Champions League football, our Arsenal Women didn’t have to play the preliminary rounds of the Subway Cup. Being the defending champions, they will be eager to start their title defense on a high note.

Arsenal Women have won the Women’s FA League Cup for the last 2 consecutive years and Renee Slegers is determined to bring cup glory to the Emirates Stadium, so we can expect her to make strong team selections.

Team News from the Press Conference:

– Stina Blackstenius should be fine for Brighton after recovering from an illness that kept her out against Crystal Palace.

– Lina Hurtig is back on the pitch and progressing well.

– Victoria Pelova and Amanda Ilestedt are steadily working their way back.

Renee said via Arsenal.com, “Victoria [Pelova] and Amanda [Ilestedt] are still in a return-to-play phase. They’re joining up with the team which is great. Stina [Blackstenius] was reported ill on matchday. She’s fine so she was back training with us today. Lina [Hurtig] wasn’t in the squad last Sunday. She’s progressing really well, she’s trained in parts with the team, so we’ll see how she reacts after today but she was on the pitch.”

So who do you think Renee will field tonight Gooners? Do you think she’ll mix thing up? Could we see some players that we’ve been getting a bit worried about now seeing on he pitch?

Lotte and Codina deserve minutes on the pitch, so they should start shouldn’t they? Wienroither should also start to quell any speculation about her importance in the squad and her future, or maybe Katie Reid will get her first start?. Will Zinsberger replace in-form Daphne van Domselaar between the sticks? Brighton are a good team, that have been performing well this season and currently sit 5th in the WSL table. So Renee will need to field a good team..

Arsenal are on an incredible run, unbeaten in 12 games and riding a nine-game winning streak. With another big win tonight, they could make it 10 in a row—how great would that be?

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….