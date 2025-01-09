Arteta accused of encouraging time wasting among his players

Time-wasting has become a contentious issue in football today, with Arsenal among the teams accused of frequently employing such tactics. When a team holds a narrow lead towards the closing stages of a match, it is common to see them using various methods to delay play and disrupt the game’s flow.
However, when a team is trailing, they naturally want to keep the game moving and are quick to criticise any attempts to slow it down. This demonstrates a shared hypocrisy in football: teams are happy to engage in time-wasting when it benefits them but are vocal in opposition when they find themselves on the receiving end.
Arsenal, for instance, have occasionally expressed frustration at opponents slowing the game down when the Gunners are chasing a result. Yet, they have also been accused of employing the same tactics when they are protecting a lead. Keith Hackett, the former head of referees, believes Arsenal are no different from others in this regard. Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett stated:
“Delayed free kicks. Take injuries where a player going down starts to rub his head and suddenly we have a water break, and another delay whilst the coach starts to deploy different tactics.
“The corner kicks where referees go in tally to players who are holding each other and when play restarts the offences go unpunished.
“So, Mr Arteta, you are as guilty as other managers who empower their players to waste time.
“Football needs to get its act together and stop this nonsense and, like other sports, employ an independent timekeeper.”
Hackett’s remarks highlight how widespread the issue of time-wasting has become and the need for uniform solutions to address it.
Ultimately, all teams engage in time-wasting to varying degrees, and it is an unavoidable aspect of the modern game. Arsenal, like others, must ensure their players are prepared for such tactics, particularly in the late stages of matches. It is crucial to remain focused and avoid allowing opponents to dictate the tempo when they attempt to slow things down.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Can’t disagree – it’s pretty obvious and I really dislike seeing it from arsenal. I’d understand if it’s a big game, and we’re holding onto a lead close to the end, but we seem to do it regardless of the circumstances – I think it negatively affects us, contributes to our slow play and signals to the other team that we’re not up for the fight and just want to get through the game. Not good.
I don’t think we intentionally waste time on throw ins but it would be nice if we could speed those up as well!
Pathetic from a so called title chasing team .
From Raya ,to slow arse throw ins to players going down with cramp after 50 mins .
I get it in the last 10 mins ,but after 20 mins that’s a massive no .
As far as I’m concerned the fans are being cheated.
Are you telling me that fans pay there hard earned money to go and watch their team, Arsenal in this case, waste time at throw-ins, corners and free-kicks and goal-kicks.
Although I can see why you would do it late in a game, our team seem to use it as a tactic at any stage of the game.
And as I said earlier, its cheating the fans and needs to stop. 🙄🤦♂️
It is so irritating