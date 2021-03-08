Arteta accused of not improving Arsenal players as expected

When Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their latest manager, one of the exciting reasons why the club’s fans thought he was the right man for the job was because of the work he had done with Raheem Sterling.
Several reports at the time claimed that while Pep Guardiola was the Manchester City manager, Arteta was in charge of player development and he had turned Sterling into the goal-scoring machine he had become.
We all expected the Spaniard to transform the likes of Nicolas Pepe, but he is struggling to do that.
While the likes of Pepe and Willian have looked out of place, Sterling has continued to flourish and it looks like the role of Arteta in the Englishman’s development was overrated.
Mail Sport’s Ian Herbert has now laid into Arteta’s time at the Emirates and claims that the team has hardly done better with him as their manager.
He also suggested that it now looks clearer that Sterling’s development was down to Guardiola than the Arsenal manager. He writes:
“If they had done their homework on Arteta, rather than approach him because he was young, Spanish and formerly one of their own, they’d have learned that he was the one who encouraged Sterling to operate closer to the six-yard box and look to score every game, even if that meant missing two or three chances.
“Unfortunately for those who yearn for a competitive Arsenal in the mix, it’s beginning to look as if Sterling’s transformation was more about Pep Guardiola than his former assistant. We were expecting a similar change in Nicolas Pepe by now, though the abiding memory of Arsenal’s beige performance at Burnley was the Ivory Coast winger kicking thin air instead of the ball which Kieran Tierney had teed up.
“Nowhere near good enough. Arteta is a reasonable, amenable and articulate man but his superficial appeal cannot take away the fact Arsenal have one of the most expensively assembled strikeforces in Europe, with Pepe (£72million), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£55.4m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£52.7m). Yet they have scored 35 goals in 27 matches.”
We aren’t doing any better under Arteta, we are doing worse. It is one of the most expensive frontlines Arsenal has ever had. We have a glut of young players, the like of which we haven’t seen before. He trusts on experience over youth. We are playing the worse football to watch, i have ever seen. He is not what people thought he is and we are reaping everything he is sewing.
Arteta is an apprentice. He can not give what re does not have.
You can not trust xhaka in your team and get good results.
I just think MA lacks experience,I’m sure if he had some more years under his belt as a manager and not just an assistant coach he’d be doing quite well.
Look at Gerrard in the Scottish league. Rangers are a big team but not too big to hone your skills at. There’s still a lot of pressure to succeed there but not nearly as much pressure as he would have as a Liverpool manager. He’s proved himself at a decent level and is looking ready to make the step up to the EPL if he’d fancy it.
MA will come right in a few years I’m sure but we don’t have the luxury of time, we’ve already been playing catch up for 15 years on our rivals.
Reggie
MA didn’t come together the front line he inherited then
Under 3 different management the majority have played and look what happened to the former managers..gone
Player’s fault or management fault
MA is our manager for now so let’s stick with him
The timing of this is a bit off – Pepe is starting to look a good player now.
It’s also a bit harsh to blame MA for the cost of the players who were signed before he became manager. The only one of those 3 who’s played worse under him is the 31 year old Auba, but most strikers of his type don’t stay at the top for long after 30 and even now he’s looking like he’s over his dramatic dip in form somewhat.
In fact, aside from Auba, is there an individual player who has been worse under Arteta? even Mustafi looked good at the end of last season. I guess the only other one I could think of would be Willian, if you compare to his last season at Chelsea? Understand I’m leaving myself open because of our league position, but overall I don’t think anyone has been worse – either the same or better. May just show how reliant we were on Auba’s goals?
Arteta accused of not tying the players laces, not tucking them in at night, not reading them a bedtime story. Obviously the Arsenal players are totally incapable of doing anything for themselves.. They have lots of time, after the organized training sessions, to hone their skills. But the wally who wrote this article lays it the feet of Arteta!!! If the current Arsenal squad are so incredibly lazy and stupid that they do not have the common sense to take the time to improve their own skills, then I would ask – WHO brought them into the club?
Tuchel has made immediate impact , we expect the same from Arteta. 1 and half season is way too much to be still complaining . Arteta must not try to buy time , we have run out of time. buy it somewhere.
That was a big part of why Arteta was hired, according to the club anyway. They cited his working with and improving young talent, didn’t they?
Saliba on loan, Willock on loan, Martinelli frozen out lately, Guendouzi shipped out. Can’t comment on others like Azeez who isn’t playing with the first team.
Part of his job is to improve the young talent; club spent 60 million on Gabriel and Saliba. This lost season is the perfect time to have them working on their partnership and chemistry.
Instead, Luiz is playing with no long term future with the club, Arteta favors an aged Willian over bringing Martinelli up to league standards, it’s a right mess to be honest.
I don’t solely blame Arteta, Edu isn’t doing his job and making the youth development a priority, choosing instead to send them on loan.
When we wonder why Martinelli, Saliba, Gabriel, and others aren’t contributing as they should next year, remember the time squandered during this lost year where we sat in 10th, no FA cup games left and the opportunities wasted.