Arteta acknowledges Jesus’ growing “gap” between goals but won’t be selling him in January

There has been a lot of talk on here about the urgent need for Arsenal to buy a top class striker to lead the attack, because Kai Havertz is definitely not a conventional Number 9, and our real Number 9, Gabriel Jesus, whose stats in the goalscoring department have steadily been deteriorating since he was injured in the famous World Cup, and in the EPL last season he only managed a grand total of 4 goals.

This season, Jesus has only managd one solitary goal against lowly Preston in the League Cup, but to be fair he has only played 245 minutes of game time in the EPL in this campaign. He has been brought on mostly towards the end of games to introduce some fresh legs, but he just can’t quite put the ball in the net.

Mikel Arteta has now admitted that Jesus’ “gap” between goals is getting big, but he can only try and help the Brazilian to regain his confidence to start scoring again. “Like all strikers,” Arteta said. “they go on phases and moments and that gap is becoming big.

“It’s true that obviously a lot of things has happened, injuries, absences of not playing or starting games that much but his attitude has been really good, it always is, and we’re going to try to help him overcome the situation as soon as possible.”

obviously most Arsenal fans have given up waiting for our Number 9 return to the form that galvanised the team on his arrival at Arsenal, and most Gooners are crying out for Arteta to get a top notch striker in to replace him, but it certainly won’t be in January, as when Arteta was asked abut a possible sale he simply replied: “No, no sense.”

Well all we can do is hope that Jesus suddenly gets his mojo back and can contribute to a successful season at some point…

