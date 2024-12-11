Arteta acknowledges Jesus’ growing “gap” between goals but won’t be selling him in January

There has been a lot of talk on here about the urgent need for Arsenal to buy a top class striker to lead the attack, because Kai Havertz is definitely not a conventional Number 9, and our real Number 9, Gabriel Jesus, whose stats in the goalscoring department have steadily been deteriorating since he was injured in the famous World Cup, and in the EPL last season he only managed a grand total of 4 goals.
This season, Jesus has only managd one solitary goal against lowly Preston in the League Cup, but to be fair he has only played 245 minutes of game time in the EPL in this campaign. He has been brought on mostly towards the end of games to introduce some fresh legs, but he just can’t quite put the ball in the net.
Mikel Arteta has now admitted that Jesus’ “gap” between goals is getting big, but he can only try and help the Brazilian to regain his confidence to start scoring again. “Like all strikers,” Arteta said. “they go on phases and moments and that gap is becoming big.
“It’s true that obviously a lot of things has happened, injuries, absences of not playing or starting games that much but his attitude has been really good, it always is, and we’re going to try to help him overcome the situation as soon as possible.”
obviously most Arsenal fans have given up waiting for our Number 9 return to the form that galvanised the team on his arrival at Arsenal, and most Gooners are crying out for Arteta to get a top notch striker in to replace him, but it certainly won’t be in January, as when Arteta was asked abut a possible sale he simply replied: “No, no sense.”
Well all we can do is hope that Jesus suddenly gets his mojo back and can contribute to a successful season at some point…
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta always, always takes one step backwards each time Arsenal is ready to clinch the league championship. This sickness of playing great players out of position and hanging on to deadwood is disparaging. Arsenal needs a striker; not a false striker but a real, out and out striker who’ll carry the burden of scoring goals for Arsenal.
Arteta says that Jesus is always very good in training, and very professional.
That’s all well and good, but what we need is for Jesus to be good on match day.
I don’t care if a player looks like Lionel Messi in training, it’s what he does on game day that matters.
Big part of the problem is Jesus is not a striker!
Just because you call him one, position him as one, and try to play with him as one doesn’t make it so.
The stubbornness of not having a true striker as a plan B at least is alarming. Our attack is too predictable, but there is reluctance in any significant change.
Numbers don’t lie. It is what it is. The earlier we get a real striker the better for Arsenal.
G. Jesus skillset are better suited at other areas of the pitch and not the striking position.
Many players were overused last season including saka, and Arteta is 50% to be blamed for that. That’s why injuries are piling up. Gabriel played many games last season without a deputy, same with Saliba and Saka. Players are no machines and that’s why there is a bench, but the coach doest believe much in his bench.
Some of the bench players are becoming rusty. If Thieney plays today against Monaco how inform will he be or Skelly? Even Sterling needs more playing time. In the event of injury to first 11 players they would be ready.
It took lots of fans shouting before Arteta started giving Nwaneri game time. I am not expecting too much from today’s UCL match bcos Monaco is a very good side who plays physical and always give English clubs tough time.