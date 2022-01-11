‘Arteta admires’ – ‘Opportunity’ to land proven PL target boosted

Arsenal have been urged to follow up in their interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, ruling out a move by Liverpool this month.

The Belgian midfielder has proved to be a consistent performer in the top English division, showing his skills as a clinical goal-scorer, a big-game player and a player who can play a number of roles in midfield.

Our club on the other-hand was forced to name two relatively inexperienced players in central midfield on Sunday due to absences for various reasons, and will surely have been forced to reassess their options in the current window, and reports of Youri’s availability should surely be of interest to the club, especially with manager Mikel Arteta reported to be keen.

“I do know that Arteta admires Tielemans, so it is just one to watch to see if it gathers pace over the coming two or three weeks,” Jacobs told the Gooner Talk podcast.

On the reported interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side, he added: “He was speculatively linked with Liverpool a few months back, and there’s no truth in that whatsoever.”

“Liverpool are not interested in him, no bid, not looking at him. Definitely not on their radar for January.

“But I don’t see Tielemans staying at Leicester, and if they want a fee for him, somebody has the opportunity to come in for him in January with a big offer and try and wrestle him. He wants to stay in the Premier League.”

Depending on the price, Arsenal have to consider the option of signing Tielemans from Leicester. His contract situation surely means that his club will have to consider an offer for his signature, with just over a season left to run on his current terms.

Would Tielemans be an instant starter for Arsenal when all our players return to availability? Does anyone believe he wouldn’t be a good signing?

Patrick