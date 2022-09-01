Arteta admits Arsenal are looking for a midfielder today

Arsenal are only five games into the season and already we are looking very short of midfielders, which may or may not have been mentioned EVERY SINGLE DAY this summer lol.

But our previous worries over the danger of Thomas Partey missing most of the season have now become a reality, and also our number one backup for midfield, Mo Elneny, has also expected to have an extended time on the treatment table.

Now, at last, Mikel Arteta has finally admitted that we are in dire need of a midfielder, and with less than 12 hours to go to the end of the transfer window, we are leaving it a little bit late.

When asked about the midfield injuries Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, Arteta told the Metro: ‘That’s not good news, we still need him to see our specialist but I’m afraid we’re going to lose Mo for a while,’

‘(Partey) He’s going to be out for a while but we don’t know how long that period is going to be.

‘Injuries, suspensions and things like that can happen, especially this season which will be really strange with the World Cup. We’ll try to prevent things but sometimes it’s not easy.

‘Obviously, it has an impact because Thomas [Partey] is injured and we are a bit short in that position. We have Sambi and Granit can play there but we are looking at options in the market.

‘The club has been super supportive to keep improving the squad and the team as we can, and if the right player is available and we can do it, we will try.’

We certainly can’t expect Lokonga and Xhaka to play every game with Europa League and the cups as well, so we must hope to get Zinchenko fit quickly, and we still definitely need another midfielder.

Get moving Mikel!

