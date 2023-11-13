Arteta admits Arsenal are unlucky with injuries but will he be active in January for extra cover?

I think that Arsenal will be busy in the January transfer window, as Arteta recently intimated in his press conference ahead of the 3-1 win over Burnley. The Spaniard has had to deal with key players being sidelined due to injuries, something which has limited his game plan.

Due to our ongoing injury problems, he has been unable to use players such as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber at different times of the season so far.

Arteta told reporters that he now has good squad depth, but injuries are making some positions weaker. While recognizing this, I believe he will address his squad issues with a winter transfer window move for quality players.

“Some of the injuries that we had they are some bad luck. Some of them have been long-term injuries with some special players and when we didn’t have a lot of depth. We can talk about the depth, but after you have to talk about the specific positions or certain units where we are a little bit shorter.

“But it is the challenge of the season and other people have to step up, and that as well is a good test for the team — how we take those moments and how we actually respond to them.

“So far, the team is doing well.”

As the Gunners go into the severely congested December schedule, and the injuries are likely to carry on mounting, is it obvious that Arteta will have to make some additions in January? Ivan Toney, Douglas Luiz, and Martin Zubimendi have all been linked with moves to the Emirates. Who do you want at the Emirates to give Arsenal’s title charge new life? I’d go for Toney and Douglas Luiz; these two have PL experience and could be an instant hit at the Emirates.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…