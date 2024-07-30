Arteta admits Arsenal cannot repeat their huge spending of last summer

Arsenal recently completed a move for Riccardo Calafiori after some delays and is expected to make more signings.

The Gunners are targeting a striker this summer, with top targets like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres each costing more than 100 million euros. This high cost makes it challenging for Arsenal to sign any of them, as they cannot compete at the same spending level as last year.

Even without a top-scoring striker, Arsenal nearly won the Premier League last season and was one of the league’s highest-scoring teams.

Fans remain hopeful that Arsenal will make more signings during this transfer window. However, Arteta insists that the spending will not match last year’s levels, although the club is actively monitoring the market for good players to sign.