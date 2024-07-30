Arteta admits Arsenal cannot repeat their huge spending of last summer

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal does not expect to spend as much money this summer as they did 12 months ago when they broke their transfer record for Declan Rice and made other significant purchases.
He said, as quoted by Mirror Sports:
“We don’t expect to do anything like it. That’s the reality.
“We have to wait and see the movements in the market. We have already identified the things that we can improve.”
After spending so much last season, we can understand why our approach this summer is different, and we still have a competitive team.
