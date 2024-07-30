Arsenal News Latest News

Arteta admits Arsenal cannot repeat their huge spending of last summer

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal does not expect to spend as much money this summer as they did 12 months ago when they broke their transfer record for Declan Rice and made other significant purchases.

Arsenal recently completed a move for Riccardo Calafiori after some delays and is expected to make more signings.

The Gunners are targeting a striker this summer, with top targets like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres each costing more than 100 million euros. This high cost makes it challenging for Arsenal to sign any of them, as they cannot compete at the same spending level as last year.

Even without a top-scoring striker, Arsenal nearly won the Premier League last season and was one of the league’s highest-scoring teams.

Fans remain hopeful that Arsenal will make more signings during this transfer window. However, Arteta insists that the spending will not match last year’s levels, although the club is actively monitoring the market for good players to sign.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Sports:

“We don’t expect to do anything like it. That’s the reality. 

“We have to wait and see the movements in the market. We have already identified the things that we can improve.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After spending so much last season, we can understand why our approach this summer is different, and we still have a competitive team.

