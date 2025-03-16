Arteta admits Arsenal could have performed better, but he will take the narrow win

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon, keeping the pressure on Liverpool in the title race.

The Gunners have struggled for form in recent matches, making this fixture a crucial opportunity to restore confidence and regain momentum. A win was imperative, not only to strengthen their position in the league but also to lift the spirits of both players and supporters.

Had fans been asked before the match to choose between a dominant performance and securing all three points, the vast majority would have prioritised the latter. Arsenal ultimately delivered the desired result, though it was far from their most convincing display.

Despite not being at their best, the team found a way to grind out the victory against a Chelsea side equally in need of a win. The game remained finely balanced throughout, with both teams having opportunities, but Arsenal showed the resilience required to see out the match and claim an important three points.

While the performance was not particularly impressive, securing the win was paramount, and the squad will take confidence from this result moving forward.

Manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged that his side could have played better but expressed his satisfaction with the result.

Speaking to the BBC, he stated:

“We should have done much more but we are very happy and it was an important game. We play a top opponent and the team played with an unbelievable spirit and now we go to the international break.”

Although this was not Arsenal’s most polished performance, they did what was necessary to get the job done. The team will now look to build on this success and ensure they maintain consistency in the crucial fixtures ahead.

With the season entering its decisive phase, every victory carries added significance. Arsenal will need to improve their performances, but for now, they can take encouragement from this hard-earned win as they continue their pursuit of success.