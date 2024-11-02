Arteta admits Arsenal “didn’t find enough answers to the questions” against Newcastle

So, Arsenal are now looking very much like outsiders for the title right now, after a listless 1-0 defeat at St James Park, where we ended the game with only one shot on target in the whole 90 minutes.
It’s difficult to know what has gone wrong for Arteta, with many of our top players looking well below their usual standard and quickly hardly looking like contenders at the moment, earning just one point from our last three games.
I couldn’t imagine Mikel Arteta being able to defend our performance and I was not surprised when he told the media that his team were simply not up to scratch, especially after allowing Newcastle to take the lead after just 12 minutes.
“We started really well, were dominant, but we didnt defend the goal well enough.
“From there the game changes. The moment they go ahead, you are going to play a different game. We didn’t find enough answers to the questions.
“Certain situations, we didn’t cope with them well enough, we got dragged into things.
“We can say whatever we want, we’re not going to find the right words today, but we have to show it on the pitch on Wednesday night.
“It’s always the case [with fine margins]. The opposition that you play, you have to be at your best.”
Obviously the fans are extremely disappointed and are starting to criticize Arteta for not being able to get his team back on track, and the simple fact that we have no able deputy for Martin Odegaard (or Bukayo Saka for that matter) and failing to acquire a top goalscorer in the summer, despite letting many of our backup players to leave on loan.
Well, all we can hope right now is that Liverpool and Man City (who are both also losing 1-0 at half time, suddenly start dropping points as well….
Well Arteta taking Partey out of midfield, playing with 2 false 9s and mucking the balance up, you will struggle to find answers. The thing is we didn’t ask any questions today. Which is a carry on from where we have been heading.
Reggie
Exactly right with the setup and tactics.
I’m concerned watching Rice and Merino paired up in the midfield; I don’t think the midfield or team functions well. Everyone inverts now; fullbacks into midfielders, strikers into midfielders, new players for same stale and sussed tactics.
Rice, Merino, Partey, Jorginho all similar types of midfielders; very defensive which Arteta likes I guess.
We were flat today, creativity on life support, and Arteta with no idea how to change our fate.
Real concern only getting 1 point from 9 past 3 games, and our form over 10 games has been terrible.
Nearly 1 billion spent, and it’s a top 4 fight, some celebrate this, while chastised Wenger for the same.
Arteta can build a squad I’ll give him that, but he has not shown he can capitalize with his chosen squad.
Far too stubborn and egotistical, hopeful he evolves and adapts, but not seeing it in 5 years. Goes defensive too often, predictable attacks, and goes out of his way to avoid attacking through the middle or using a striker as the tip of the spear.
Questions need to be asked, Arteta struggles to manage and overcome adversity, his only solution is more money more players
Arteta has messed about that much we are lost. Inverted LB, inverted RB, inverted wingers, False 9s, no striker,RBs at LB and midfielders at RB. No wonder we look s#/t.
Luckily City lost
And?
Liverpool and Forest won!!
They did Ken. Mighty big spending Forest. They are playing above their station. Unlike us.
Any port in a storm? Although it’s a pretty small port in a pretty big storm admittedly.
How does it help if we do not win ours? Liverpool has gained by Arsenal and City slip ups.
That’s got nothing to do with us anymore.
Pires,
Like that’s going to make a difference!.
It would have been lovely to see Arteta ardent supporters come in unison to support him in these dire times.
Not showing support only when he is winning in order to reign over others.
True support should be both in good and bad times.
Arsenal will continue to drop points as long as Arteta insist on starting and playing Trossard and Merino in the midfield. Why benching White and started Partey at the right back? Why not try Partey – Rice – Nwaneri at the midfield for creativity?
Again, our set piece coach should come up with another tactics. Our set piece tactics have been studied and perfected by the opposing clubs.
If Arteta and Edu wants, let them go for a goal scoring striker for next season. This season is gone. The much we can get with this performance is 4th. The lame excuses of injuries can not hold. Arteta should trust his academy players and give them chance.
I am sorry, and this isn’t just pointed at you but Nwaneri, is a fantastic prospect but he is not ready to lead this team in the prem yet. Saying he is, or should be thrown in is not going to make any difference to us. Arteta and the teams problem is, they have lost their identity and ideas, what to do. I am looking forward to where Nwaneri will be in a few years time but the premier league is a whole different ball game to where he is at, at the moment. The way we are playing Odergaard wouldn’t make a difference, we are drifting, without a style or and real makeup.
It’s a waste of time expecting Arteta to win something big with Arsenal,,he has the best opportunity to win the league last season but due to his bad tactics and trying to force some players into the squad by all means cost Arsenal,,,havertz was poor at the beginning of last season, partey at right back ,and against anston villa ,he started zinchenko and Jesus…now he wants to play merino by all means and by so doing sacrificing one of our best midfielder as right back ,,,Arteta has done a very nice job for the club for like two seasons now beyond every unreasonable doubt but I think We need another coach to take over cos I am not expecting anything special from Arteta
Invertion creates a traffic jam in what is already a conjested area whereas an overlap invariably produces space which can be exploited.Add to the fact that neither Timber nor Partey are full backs and it does not surprise me that we are unable to open up packed defences.With Trossard and Martinelli producing little of note Newcastle were able to cope defensively without too much trouble and while Gabriel lost Isak for the goal it’s was a very well taken header which left Raya without a chance.Without Odegaard we are clearly struggling to create chances and in addition we have lost the ability to keep clean sheets.The next few games will be challenging for our players and more so for our Management team who are responsible for our “game plan” which may well have to be revised if we are not to drop into mid table mediocrity.
@Granddad Matinelli’s ball into the box has been very bad for sometimes now. Fans can also see while Trossard is better of as a super sub playing from the start Trossard has not been productive in as many games now.. According to the Article it’s not about Arsenal not finding a solution it’s about the coach not finding a better tactics to break New Castle compact and physical game plan.
Arteta agree for the first time in his press conference that the team lacking in creativity is on him.
Pathetic display.
For the first time.
Makes me doubt Arteta.
1 point from last 9.
Arteta has removed all risk from our game. So when nothing happens, nothing happens. You can only control so much. You will concede, and Arsenal have no answers after that. Also let’s look at this summer where he cleared out a lot of our attacking players. Fine, but who are the replacements? Just Sterling? Who is Odegaard backup, Nwaneri? Oh, but playing him is a risk so he isn’t fully integrated into the squad even when Ode has been out for months at this point. Arteta has gotten is very wrong this season.
Arteta is completely clueless.
Unfortunately I can see Arteta’s mouth moving, but he’s talking through another part of his anatomy.
I’ll leave you all to workout where.
Lol..
Let’s hope Arteta can work something out quickly.
A tough test awaits in the CL. Inter away on Wednesday is very likely to be the toughest so far for Arsenal. Morale can’t be high after today’s further setback so Arteta’s coaching and tactical skills will be under the microscope even more.
Fasten your seatbelts everyone, we could be in for a bumpy ride.
The biggest problem for me is the lack of personality and desire. It’s all a bit half hearted and empty. The last few games have looked worryingly typical of a side with no ideas or direction. It’s obvious we miss Ode. His drive and creativity are essential and without him we just don’t operate. I’m not taking anything away from Newcastle though. They deserved the three points. It’s just a shame we couldn’t at least turn up again. The one point from a possible nine shows the truth. We are in a slump without our captain. It’s not too late to drag ourselves back but, we’re already approaching the territory of losing too many points already if you want to win the EPL! I’m concerned tbh. Arteta needs to stop tinkering too. I know we’re shortening certain positions but his tinkering is both unnecessary and pointless imo!
The team will bounce back in stunning fashion, times like this happens to be where the fight is. I have trust in them to get things back in order. All attention on inter next. COYG!