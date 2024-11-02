Arteta admits Arsenal “didn’t find enough answers to the questions” against Newcastle

So, Arsenal are now looking very much like outsiders for the title right now, after a listless 1-0 defeat at St James Park, where we ended the game with only one shot on target in the whole 90 minutes.

It’s difficult to know what has gone wrong for Arteta, with many of our top players looking well below their usual standard and quickly hardly looking like contenders at the moment, earning just one point from our last three games.

I couldn’t imagine Mikel Arteta being able to defend our performance and I was not surprised when he told the media that his team were simply not up to scratch, especially after allowing Newcastle to take the lead after just 12 minutes.

“We started really well, were dominant, but we didnt defend the goal well enough.

“From there the game changes. The moment they go ahead, you are going to play a different game. We didn’t find enough answers to the questions.

“Certain situations, we didn’t cope with them well enough, we got dragged into things.

“We can say whatever we want, we’re not going to find the right words today, but we have to show it on the pitch on Wednesday night.

“It’s always the case [with fine margins]. The opposition that you play, you have to be at your best.”

Obviously the fans are extremely disappointed and are starting to criticize Arteta for not being able to get his team back on track, and the simple fact that we have no able deputy for Martin Odegaard (or Bukayo Saka for that matter) and failing to acquire a top goalscorer in the summer, despite letting many of our backup players to leave on loan.

Well, all we can hope right now is that Liverpool and Man City (who are both also losing 1-0 at half time, suddenly start dropping points as well….

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…