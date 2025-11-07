Arteta admits Arsenal do have to beat Sunderland this weekend

Mikel Arteta has emphasised that winning Arsenal’s upcoming game against Sunderland will not automatically secure the Premier League title, but the manager admits that the fixture is one they must take seriously. The Gunners have been one of the most consistent and dominant teams in domestic football this season, starting the league campaign in impressive form and overcoming sides that may have caused problems in previous years.

Arsenal currently appear capable of challenging any opponent, yet this also means that every team they face is determined to earn a positive result against them. Sunderland, recently promoted back to the Premier League, have impressed this term and could even challenge for a European place, highlighting that they are not an easy side to overcome. With Liverpool and Manchester City set to face each other, the outcome of Arsenal’s game could be decisive in widening the gap between the Gunners and their closest rivals.

Sunderland Fixture Importance

Arteta has made it clear that three points are crucial in their pursuit of the league title. While no single match guarantees success, every weekend presents an opportunity to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Sunderland’s strong start to the season underscores that the fixture will be a competitive challenge, requiring focus, discipline, and commitment from the team.

Arteta on Earning Points

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta stated: “Every weekend is crucial; there are weekends for other possible results or other games, maybe they are a little bit more important. But at the end, you just need to conquer a certain amount of points if you want to achieve your goals and three points against Sunderland tomorrow is going to be really tough and we’re going to have to really earn them.”

His comments reflect the manager’s pragmatic approach, recognising the difficulty of each Premier League fixture while reinforcing the importance of maintaining consistency. Arsenal’s focus remains on achieving results week by week, understanding that careful preparation and determination will be vital if they are to remain ahead in the title race.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…