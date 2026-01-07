Arteta admits Arsenal has a point to prove against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta is acutely aware of the significance of Arsenal’s upcoming game against Liverpool, and the Spanish manager admits that his team has a point to prove. Arsenal have been working hard under Arteta’s guidance this season, intending to compete for trophies and demonstrate their quality at the highest level.

The Gunners have been in stronger form than Liverpool in recent weeks, but Arteta knows that matches of this magnitude are not decided by form alone. Liverpool can change the course of their season with a standout performance at the Emirates, meaning Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. A positive result would send a clear message to their rivals and reinforce Arsenal’s credentials as title contenders.

A match with high stakes

Games against top sides require focus, intensity, and consistency. Arteta understands that Liverpool will be motivated and capable of performing well, so Arsenal must elevate their game to secure victory. For the Gunners, this fixture represents more than just three points; it is an opportunity to prove that they are serious contenders for the Premier League crown.

Playing at home offers Arsenal an added advantage, and the support of their fans will be crucial in generating the atmosphere needed to inspire the team. The Emirates is set to be lively, with supporters arriving early to create a formidable environment for the visiting side.

Arteta sets the tone

Ahead of the match, Arteta spoke about the occasion, as quoted by Arsenal Media. He said, “Obviously excited, it’s a massive game against the champions of the last Premier League and we have a point to prove. We’re going to have our crowd, our supporters, very early, before eight o’clock, everybody there, creating an amazing atmosphere and looking forward to it.”

His comments reflect the importance of the fixture for both confidence and momentum. With home support behind them and a determination to assert their dominance, Arsenal are looking to make a statement against Liverpool and reinforce their position at the top of the Premier League.