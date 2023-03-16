Arteta admits Arsenal has over-achieved even by his own plans

Mikel Arteta has opened up on some of his plans for Arsenal as their manager and says his team is ahead of schedule.

The Spaniard became the club’s boss in 2019 and the owners wanted him to develop the side in the long term.

The gaffer had no prior senior managerial experience, but he impressed them in interviews and won the FA Cup in his first few months as the club’s gaffer.

Since then Arsenal has gradually improved, but their goal was to break back into the top four by the end of this campaign.

They are in line to do more than that after spending most of the term atop the Premier League table.

If they win the league, it would be remarkable considering they haven’t played in the Champions League since 2017 and Arteta admits his team is ahead of his plans.

He tells ESPN:

“[We’re at] phase three. Phase three is a period of time, and we’re a little bit ahead of schedule.

“It’s something a little bit private. It’s just my understanding and vision of what the club was, and what we have to capture and develop.

“I like to do it looking forward first and then you have to do it backwards. It just my idea of the club and the decisions we have to take to move it forward.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s performance this season has surprised most of us, but it shows what you can achieve if you work hard and stay focused.

The boys have been relentless and have worked so hard to almost achieve perfection in games, so they deserve every praise they have earned so far.

