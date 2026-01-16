Arteta admits Arsenal has to keep proving themselves game by game

Arsenal have enjoyed an outstanding campaign, with many observers believing they deserve to finish the season as Premier League champions. Their performances across competitions have reflected a high level of consistency and intensity, placing them firmly among the strongest teams in England and Europe as the campaign progresses.

Arsenal’s momentum across competitions

In the Champions League, the Gunners have remained perfect so far and currently sit at the top of the standings, raising hopes that European success could also be within reach. Domestically, their league form has been equally impressive, and if the season were to conclude now, Arsenal would be crowned champions of England. Their players have worked relentlessly to ensure they remain competitive on all fronts, with the clear objective of securing at least one major trophy by the end of the term.

However, the club are aware that strong form earlier in the season guarantees nothing. Football campaigns are decided over the full schedule, not midway through, and Arsenal understand they must maintain their current standards until the final match. Any drop in performance could allow rivals to close the gap and potentially take the top spot as the season continues. This reality places added pressure on the squad to approach every remaining fixture with the same focus and determination they have shown so far.

Arteta’s emphasis on consistency

Mikel Arteta has previously guided Arsenal to second-place finishes in the league over the past three seasons, and he has stressed that continued success depends on consistency rather than reputation. Speaking on the team’s current position and mindset, he explained, as reported by ESPN, “I think we are building very good momentum and belief comes from performances and the level of consistency that we have shown throughout 32 games already this season and what we did yesterday at Stamford Bridge.”

He added, “It should help us to be very convinced that we have the ability to do that, but the reality is that you have to show it in every game and there’s still so much to happen, but we are glad that we are still alive in the four competitions.”

Arteta’s comments show the cautious optimism within the club, with belief balanced by an understanding of the work still required to complete what has already been a remarkable season.