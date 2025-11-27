Arteta admits Arsenal has to maintain the standards they have created now

Arsenal are enjoying an exceptional run of form in both European and domestic football, a period of performances that has now included a victory over a side widely regarded as the best team in Europe. Bayern Munich arrived in London at the top of the Champions League and Bundesliga tables, a position that demonstrated the scale of the challenge before the Gunners. The match brought together two unbeaten teams in the competition, and Arsenal were fully aware that they had not beaten the Bavarians in a competitive fixture since 2015.

Arsenal’s Growing Authority In Europe

Throughout this season, Arsenal have repeatedly shown that they can secure wins against formidable opponents, and they set out to prove once more that they were capable of achieving results against the strongest sides. Their determination and work rate were evident from the outset, and they ensured that Bayern returned to Germany without any points. In doing so, the Gunners also replaced the Bavarians at the top of the Champions League standings, a shift that underlined the significance of the result.

It was an ideal evening for a team that has put in tremendous effort over recent months. Their performances have combined control, confidence and intensity, characteristics that have become increasingly visible in their European campaign. The result reflected not only their quality but also their ability to handle high pressure moments against elite opposition.

Arteta On Maintaining Standards

Mikel Arteta acknowledged after the match that his team have now established a standard that must be upheld as the season progresses. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “Well, we have certainly been very, very consistent in the competition so far, but it is just the beginning. We are so pleased with what we have seen today. Again, the energy that we created in the stadium, what the team transmits, the energy that we bring, the quality that we play with. It is incredible and we have to maintain that because it is still very early. Unfortunately, every three days you have to do it and that is the beauty of it as well.”

His remarks capture both satisfaction and awareness of the continued demands ahead.