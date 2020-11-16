Arteta admits Arsenal isn’t close to where they should be

Arsenal made a solid start to life under Mikel Arteta when the Spaniard was first named the club’s boss.

He wasn’t the first choice for some Arsenal fans who were worried that the club was taking an easy route by appointing an inexperienced manager for their team.

But Arteta proved to be a hit at the start of his reign at the club.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup and Community Shield for the club and he was backed heavily in the last transfer window.

The Gunners signed some of the players that he needs to keep the progress going.

They started this season with a 3-0 win over Fulham and made a fine start, but things have begun to unravel, and it now seems that they may have overachieved in those early days.

Arteta was speaking to the club’s website recently, and he admitted that they are some way from the levels that they wish to be at.

‘We’re a long way, I’m afraid,’ Arteta told the club’s official website. ‘It’s part of a process.

‘The results have to be immediate, and the challenge we have with the club we are representing is that we have to win as quickly as possible every game in every competition.

‘So far we have played 14 games in all competitions this season, we won 10 and lost four and the four of them have been in the Premier League, so it is a little bit imbalanced.’

Arteta has also pointed to the overhaul on and off the field at the club, which he believes is causing ‘difficulty’.