Arteta admits Arsenal may not sign any player this month

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal may be forced to make the most of the players they have for the rest of this season, even though they can sign players this month.

The Gunners have been tipped to make some signings in this transfer window to bolster their chances of winning the league.

They are in a tight title race alongside Liverpool, Manchester City, and Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s men are struggling to maintain their challenge, and the signing of a few players could help them achieve this.

However, it will be tricky for them to make additions to their squad because of Financial Fair Play and the lack of availability of suitable players.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are prepared to do their best in the second half of the term, and Arteta seems ready for the challenges ahead.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We are open for the transfer market but the emphasis is on making the most of what we have.

‘We will work together with the club. to see if we have any options.

‘(But) it’s a possibility (that we won’t sign anyone).’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a good squad, but it will be helpful if we can sign more players this month.

Even if we don’t win the league, we would need a better squad to challenge for the top four.

