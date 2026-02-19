Arteta admits Arsenal must accept all criticisms now

Arsenal allowed two vital points to slip from their grasp in a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the Premier League last night. The fixture had been viewed as a must-win encounter, offering the opportunity to move seven points clear of Manchester City, albeit with the Citizens holding a game in hand.

On paper, Arsenal appeared far too strong for Wolves and began the contest confidently, establishing a 2-0 lead. At that stage, the Gunners seemed in complete control and poised to secure a result that would strengthen their title credentials. However, the momentum shifted as Wolves mounted a response, ultimately scoring twice, including a late equaliser that forced Arsenal to settle for a share of the spoils at home.

Questions Over Title Credentials

The outcome has prompted renewed debate over whether Arsenal are ready to be crowned English champions. For the league leaders to fail to defeat the side at the bottom of the table inevitably raises concerns. While Arsenal have delivered impressive performances in several recent fixtures, this display fell short of the standards required at such a pivotal stage of the season.

The pressure will now intensify as rivals continue to chase them. Regaining consistency and composure will be essential if they are to maintain their advantage and silence mounting criticism.

Arteta Accepts Criticism

Mikel Arteta acknowledged the disappointment following the final whistle. Speaking as quoted by Arsenal Media, he said, “I think any question, any criticism, any opinion, you have to take it on the chin today. I think that’s it. Any hit, any bullet, take it, because we didn’t perform at the level that is required. Anything that anybody says can be right because we didn’t do what we had to do. The way to do it is on that pitch on Sunday, in a great opportunity that we have. We’ve always done it, but you’re as strong if you show it the next time you do it. To talk and say it here, it’s simple, and we have to do it on the pitch.”

His remarks underline the need for a swift and decisive response in the coming fixtures.