Arteta admits Arsenal must accept all criticisms now

Arsenal allowed two vital points to slip from their grasp in a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the Premier League last night. The fixture had been viewed as a must-win encounter, offering the opportunity to move seven points clear of Manchester City, albeit with the Citizens holding a game in hand.
On paper, Arsenal appeared far too strong for Wolves and began the contest confidently, establishing a 2-0 lead. At that stage, the Gunners seemed in complete control and poised to secure a result that would strengthen their title credentials. However, the momentum shifted as Wolves mounted a response, ultimately scoring twice, including a late equaliser that forced Arsenal to settle for a share of the spoils at home.
Questions Over Title Credentials
The outcome has prompted renewed debate over whether Arsenal are ready to be crowned English champions. For the league leaders to fail to defeat the side at the bottom of the table inevitably raises concerns. While Arsenal have delivered impressive performances in several recent fixtures, this display fell short of the standards required at such a pivotal stage of the season.
The pressure will now intensify as rivals continue to chase them. Regaining consistency and composure will be essential if they are to maintain their advantage and silence mounting criticism.
Arteta Accepts Criticism
Mikel Arteta acknowledged the disappointment following the final whistle. Speaking as quoted by Arsenal Media, he said, “I think any question, any criticism, any opinion, you have to take it on the chin today. I think that’s it. Any hit, any bullet, take it, because we didn’t perform at the level that is required. Anything that anybody says can be right because we didn’t do what we had to do. The way to do it is on that pitch on Sunday, in a great opportunity that we have. We’ve always done it, but you’re as strong if you show it the next time you do it. To talk and say it here, it’s simple, and we have to do it on the pitch.”
His remarks underline the need for a swift and decisive response in the coming fixtures.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
This Arsenal team is not a championship caliber team. They can’t get a vital goal when they need one and can’t and can’t handle pressure when teams go at them. A few lucky wins put them in this position, but champions take points when needed they don’t rely on others to slip. Loosing a 2 goal lead against the worst team in the prem says a lot about resilience of the team.
I would say Arsenal were poor, we gave away too many possession in the last ten minutes. The only thing is that we have to move on. We have a derby on sunday, is kinda a must win and i know we will win this title.
I wish that I had your enthusiasm, and if we do beat Spurs, I’ll be encouraged, but I think a domestic cup double is the most we’ll achieve this season.
That is the main reason we have fans, to encourage and not critisize the club/team