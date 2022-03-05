Arteta describes what Arsenal are looking for in Aubameyang replacement

Judging by the results of last summer’s transfer window, Arsenal have made very many astute signings of a certain profile and have cleared out a lot of peripheral players that did not fit Arteta’s plans.
Our main goalscorer was also disposed of in January, but having failed to replace Aubameyang, we are clearly in need of a new striker or two, especially with Nketiah and Lacazette expected to move on as well in June.
This will be no easy feat, and I am sure Edu and Arteta will be scouring the world for a new hitman that will fit into Arteta’s youth revolution, but our Boss has described the profile of who he is looking for this summer. When asked by SkySports what were the qualities he is loking for in his new striker. “He puts the ball in the net, that’s priority number one,” he said. “Goal threat. Any successful team needs enough goal threat in the squad. Without it, you have nothing. You can play good football but you need enough goal threat in the team.
“The other thing is that he has to complement the other people we have, personally and on the pitch, and for that, we need the right profile.
“We need a profile where you can exploit his qualities at the same time as the qualities we already have, so we don’t have to transform our way of playing again to adapt to that specific player.
“He has to have a certain age, a certain level of experience, and he has to be able to come here and play under the pressure of being at Arsenal.”
As we saw in the summer, the incoming players were all 23 or under, but he says that Arsenal may not be so rigid in the summer, but the personality was the most important thing we are looking for. “I think now we can be more flexible in the type of recruitment we do because obviously we are the youngest squad in the league right now,” he continued. “We have to be careful about what is the balance.
“But sometimes, it’s not just related to the age because you see players who are 23, 24 but have the career of someone who is 29 because they started really young.
“Then, it’s about the personality, the leadership qualities they have at 22, at 24 or at 34, because some players don’t have that even at 34. We are sometimes much more focused on that than the age.”
Well, we can’t knock the success in the transfer window that we saw last summer, and hopefully we can have an even better one in this coming close season.
Onwards and upwards!
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Better loan a CF first, because a purchase can be very risky
And who’ll loan you a ‘top class’ striker?
The loanee doesn’t have to be currently on fire, but he must have the potentials to fit into Arteta’s system
Real Madrid loaned Morata out, who was Spain’s main CF in Euro. Jovic was also available and was lauded as a highly talented CF
Somewhere out there, a player with that profile exist. Doesn’t really have to be from England though.
Taking into account his criteria for a striker, ideal targets would be Nunez, Osimehn, Broja and DCL who is the least appealing out those options for me. However none of them would be a guaranteed success, all risky but the last two at least have Premier league experience.
I have been a regular on this site way before comments. I’ve never had a need to make a comment until people started mentioning osimhen. He is no where close to what arsenal needs and I am sure arteta knows that.
Guess you’ve never watched him play.he is the most credible option just too expensive at 80 million
If Laca goes (which I think is likely) we will need two new strikers, if Eddie goes too we would need three, assuming Balogun comes back with improvements from his short loan period
It’s a really tricky challenge for the Manager, he has built a good new young team who are challenging top 4 now and could potentially challenge higher next season if these next appointments are right
As the cliche goes, every challenge is an opportunity and with Auba gone, Laca possibly going as well it gives Arteta a fresh start up top
Maybe he will take a risk with another youngster, maybe a risk with a player scoring goals outside of English football
There is obviously also the factor of availability, Watkins gets mentioned a bit along with Calvert-Lewin but would their new Managers let them go to a Premier League rival, would they want to come to us etc
I would throw Bamford and Mitrovic into the discussion but it’s a difficult one to get spot on to effectively finish off this team that Arteta has created
Given the guys Mikel brought in last summer to good effect any new striker(s) will probably be players not mentioned by anybody yet
Btw I don’t think Osimehn is a realistic option given how much Napoli’s president will ask for him, Neither Broja too who Chelsea will want to keep especially with the circumstances surrounding them making it unlikely they will be able to buy another striker this summer. So imo Nunez/DCL+Origi on a free transfer would be decent business.