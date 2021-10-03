Arteta admits Arsenal need to improve after difficult draw at Brighton

It was hardly the best conditions for an entertaining game of football as Arsenal and Brighton played most of the match under torrential rain clouds, and it certainly wasn’t very entertaining for Arsenal fans to watch.
Arsenal’s atempts at taking the lead were few and far between, and although there was much more action around Ramsdale’s area, he was rarely troubled either until the dying minutes of the game.
The good point is that our defence held out well under pressure to keep yet another clean sheet, but we were helped tremendously by Brighton’s inability to connect with some excellent crosses with many chances to score.
Mikel Arteta was not very happy after the game and agreed we were far from our best. “We have to improve individually and collectively and prepare well because a roller-coaster is coming with the amount of games,” Arteta told Arsenal.com.
“I’m never happy with a point, but I don’t think we deserved anything more than that.
“We got a point because we defended really well in the last 15 or 20 metres of the pitch, and for the rest I think it was a game that we have to improve and do better in many other areas.
“We felt uncomfortable to break the press and they had sequences of control in the game. And it was a difficult game. But in the end we showed some resilience and we have to be happy with the block of games we have played and the results that we got, but I think we have to improve.”
I guess that we can look on the bright side and go into the international break unbeaten since the last one, which is a lot better than going in after 3 defeats in a row!
Yeh. Certainly an improvement from bottom of the table however same old ghosts keep appearing.
Lack of consistency, Intensity, control and possession of the ball, attacking penetration and good players seemingly having a drop in form once at our club.
Defence was resolute but that’s about it. A game controlled by minnows Brighton.
“It was hardly the best conditions for an entertaining game of football”.
Are these the same conditions that Brighton played in? AdPat- you are that determined to back this failing manager that you are now writing articles which will only embarrass you? Did you actually watch that game? Was it not exactly the match we all expected? I know I did, and was not expecting anything different to what we got.
It’s your site AdPat, but for someone who, like myself, and quite a few others, have been around a few years, you are coming across far too one-sided in your defence of this novice manager, and this can only be because you feel something is there in him that I just cannot see for myself.
This clown spent more on buying Ben White ( good player who will be an excellent buy for this club) than Brighton will likely spend in 5 seasons. I don’t know how much they spend/ I don’t do stats for the sake of it and cannot be bothered to look it up.
You article should have been titled something along the lines of “ Just when are the board, supporters, and whoever else are in awe of this absolute novice clown of a manager going to wake up and realise he is failing everyone at Arsenal Football Club, and he has now allowed clubs such Brighton to be taken as a more serious opponent than us”.
It’s Sunday morning. Go to church or something. Do anything. But just wake up and realise you are wrong on expecting anything other than mediocrity from this clown