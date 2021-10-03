Arteta admits Arsenal need to improve after difficult draw at Brighton

It was hardly the best conditions for an entertaining game of football as Arsenal and Brighton played most of the match under torrential rain clouds, and it certainly wasn’t very entertaining for Arsenal fans to watch.

Arsenal’s atempts at taking the lead were few and far between, and although there was much more action around Ramsdale’s area, he was rarely troubled either until the dying minutes of the game.

The good point is that our defence held out well under pressure to keep yet another clean sheet, but we were helped tremendously by Brighton’s inability to connect with some excellent crosses with many chances to score.

Mikel Arteta was not very happy after the game and agreed we were far from our best. “We have to improve individually and collectively and prepare well because a roller-coaster is coming with the amount of games,” Arteta told Arsenal.com.

“I’m never happy with a point, but I don’t think we deserved anything more than that.

“We got a point because we defended really well in the last 15 or 20 metres of the pitch, and for the rest I think it was a game that we have to improve and do better in many other areas.

“We felt uncomfortable to break the press and they had sequences of control in the game. And it was a difficult game. But in the end we showed some resilience and we have to be happy with the block of games we have played and the results that we got, but I think we have to improve.”

I guess that we can look on the bright side and go into the international break unbeaten since the last one, which is a lot better than going in after 3 defeats in a row!