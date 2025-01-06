Arteta admits Arsenal needs another winning run but gives his players credit

At the start of 2024, Arsenal looked unstoppable, embarking on a remarkable winning run that positioned them as serious contenders for the Premier League title. Their consistency and resilience earlier in the season had raised hopes among fans that the Gunners could claim their first league crown in years. This momentum even carried them into the title race’s final game, proving that sustained success over a long stretch was possible.

However, replicating that standard has been challenging for Arsenal this season. The dream of another impressive winning streak to kick off the year was dashed following their 1-1 draw with Brighton yesterday. This result dealt a blow to their aspirations, especially with Liverpool in imperious form and showing no signs of slowing down.

Speaking to Arsenal Media after the Brighton match, Mikel Arteta acknowledged the need for such a streak but highlighted the difficulties his team has faced this season. He remarked:

“Well, yes, but I mean, the run that we are in. Especially with all the situations, injuries, illnesses and players that we are missing. I think the team deserves a lot of credit. It’s disappointing because it’s not how much we wanted. The effort we put in today was more about the freshness and the quality that we have to deliver in the second half to dominate the game much better. But I understand that a lot.”

Arteta’s comments underline the challenges Arsenal are dealing with, from squad fitness issues to the need for greater sharpness and quality in critical moments. Yet, despite the mitigating factors, the team’s inability to consistently capitalise on opportunities has become a source of frustration.

If Arsenal are to have any chance of catching Liverpool when—or if—the Reds falter, significant improvement is required. At present, the players do not appear to fully grasp the urgency of the situation, and unless their focus and intensity increase, their title hopes may slip away. For now, the Gunners must regroup and find a way to reignite the form that once made them look like champions in waiting.

