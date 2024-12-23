Arteta admits Arsenal needs more creativity to replace Saka

Mikel Arteta has addressed Arsenal’s plans following the news that Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for several weeks. Saka’s injury, sustained during the Gunners’ recent match against Crystal Palace, represents a significant blow to a team that has leaned heavily on the winger’s creative output and reliability.

Saka has been a cornerstone of Arsenal’s attack, with much of their offensive play flowing through the right side where he operates. His knack for creating and converting opportunities has made him one of the most trusted and impactful players in the squad. Losing him for an extended period will undoubtedly test Arsenal’s depth and adaptability.

Arteta, however, has called for resilience and creativity in overcoming this setback. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the manager emphasised the need to adapt and explore alternative approaches to maintain competitiveness without one of their star players. He said:

“We have to look internally at what we have and be creative, do a very good exercise again. How can we mould the squad? How can we adapt to the circumstances and be different? We cannot pretend to be the same. We’re going to have to be different and try to find the best way to do it and be very competitive and win a lot of games.”

Arteta’s remarks highlight the importance of flexibility and tactical ingenuity as Arsenal navigates this challenging period. During Odegaard’s recent absence, the team managed to find solutions and sustain their form, and Arteta now faces a similar challenge with Saka out of action.

This situation provides an opportunity for other players to step up. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are likely to play more prominent roles, Arteta may also consider tactical adjustments, such as deploying a more compact midfield or experimenting with alternative attacking setups.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining how Arsenal copes without their “Star Boy,” and the team will need to demonstrate their depth and resilience to stay competitive in the Premier League and beyond.

