Arteta admits Arsenal still need to get to Man City’s level – Are we 5 years behind?

Arsenal has been outstanding this season. Before Manchester City knocked them off the top of the Premier League table, Arteta had found a way to get his team to win after win until this latest blip, dismantling some of the league’s teams who took them lightly. Some Gooners believe they have arrived at the pinnacle, but have they?

The Man City star Bernado Silva believes it is too soon for Arsenal to think they have reached their peak. The Portuguese hint at this by comparing Arsenal’s play to Manchester City’s five years ago.

“Arsenal have a great team with a lot of energy,” said Silva, as quoted by the Sun.

“We will fight until the end, knowing that we are going to fight against a very tough side that reminds me of us five years ago.

“They’re so young, they’re so good, their energy is so nice.

“But we are here and want to win again. We know it’s not going to be easy but we will fight.

“We have struggled this season to get to that winning run, winning three, four games and then losing one. It’s quite disappointing.

“Hopefully we get to that run and finish this season in the best possible way.

“I think it is going to go up until the end.”

Saying Arsenal aren’t there yet will enrage many Gooners, but don’t you think Arteta and his team are just getting started? Even the Arsenal boss recently admitted: “The challenge is to get to that level (of Manchester City)… This is where we want to be. And we are heading towards it.”

Who would have guessed a year ago (this time) that the Gunners would be fighting for the Premier League title? There may be too much optimism about Arsenal’s chances this season, but wherever they have found themselves, they have done many Gooners proud, and there is a clear indication of better days ahead.

Daniel O

