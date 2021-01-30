Arteta admits Aubameyang’s in quarantine with no return date set

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in quarantine, and his return for Arsenal remains unknown as confirmed by Mikel Arteta.

The Gabon international travelled with the squad to take on Southampton in the FA Cup last weekend, but withdrew from the playing squad with personal problems.

Aubz later admitted that it was his mother’s health that was the issue, although the club refused to comment on the specifics of the situation.

PEA was believed to be hoping to return to the playing squad after an improvement with his family, but has now been forced to quarantine after leaving his bubble to deal with what was going on.

Arteta was quizzed on the situation after the match, and admitted that his star man was in quarantine, and that we were adhering to the rules in place as they await his return to the squad.

“We are following the rules and the protocols right now and the protocols say that he cannot be involved at the moment. We have to respect that and the doctor is managing the situation.

“It’s because he had a family issue that he had to attend to and these are the consequences of that.”

Would Aubameyang have made the difference today?

Patrick