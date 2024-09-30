Arteta admits being worried in Arsenal v Leicester game “But this is football”

Mikel Arteta was pleased with his team’s triumph over Leicester, scoring two late goals to prevent dropping two points against the Foxes, but was unhappy with the difficult predicament they put themselves in.

Most Arsenal fans assumed the game against Leicester would be a stroll in the park. By halftime, Arsenal had seized a two-goal lead thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and many were certain that they would win comfortably. However, 18 minutes into the second half, Leicester had already scored twice, putting the North Londoners in a difficult situation where they were on the verge of surrendering points.

Arteta was furious because his side squandered a two-goal advantage. With their new never-say-die attitude, Arsenal was fortunate to score two goals late in injury time, but they should have learned their lessons.

“Very worrying, especially in that scenario and with the performance that we produced,” Arteta told Arsenal Media. “In theory, you should never get to this point,” he added, acknowledging the unexpected turn of events.

“But this is football, and it’s the beauty of it in relation to many other sports. Then we have to earn it in a different way, and we did it with unbelievable support from our supporters; they were unbelievable again.”

As much as we may debate that the Gunners’ defence is the best, the boys should remember that each game brings a unique challenge. Arsenal cannot afford to throw away leads like that, because it gives their opponents confidence that they can turn things around, as happened against Leicester.

Imagine Arsenal hadn’t won that match; a game they had 16 shots on target but were on the edge of dropping two points. It would have been truly unbelievable.

Darren N

