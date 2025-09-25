Arteta admits Brighton will be tough in the next Carabao Cup round

Arsenal advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup with a comfortable victory over Port Vale, setting up a home tie against Brighton in the next stage of the competition. The fixture promises to be one of the standout all-Premier League clashes of the round, with both sides aiming to progress further in pursuit of silverware.

Arteta’s Assessment of the Challenge

The League Cup remains a competition Arsenal are eager to win, yet Mikel Arteta recognises the difficulties of facing a side as well-organised and ambitious as Brighton. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“A tough one. At least we’re at home, so that’s always a positive thing. But we know they are a top side and it will be a difficult night.”

The Spaniard has managed several demanding encounters against Brighton during his tenure, fully aware that they are capable of frustrating even the strongest teams. With their dynamic style of play and proven ability to cause problems for top opposition, the Seagulls represent a significant hurdle in Arsenal’s League Cup campaign.

Arsenal’s Ambitions in the Competition

Last season, the Gunners reached the semifinal stage of the League Cup, and expectations among supporters are that they can at least replicate that achievement this time. The competition offers not only the opportunity to secure silverware but also valuable momentum across the season.

Arsenal possesses one of the strongest squads in Europe, giving them the quality and depth required to compete across multiple fronts. However, Arteta’s players will need to remain focused and ensure they do not underestimate Brighton, who have consistently proven themselves as one of the Premier League’s most competitive sides.

If Arsenal approach the match with the same intensity and discipline that has characterised their best performances under Arteta, they will feel confident about their chances of progressing. With home advantage and a determined squad, the Gunners will look to assert themselves and move one step closer to a return to the final of the competition.

