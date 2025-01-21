Arteta admits Cannavaro’s appointment at Dinamo Zagreb makes game a little unpredictable

Arsenal are set to face Dinamo Zagreb in their next Champions League match, a fixture that is being viewed as a must-win for Mikel Arteta’s men. With the quality of players at Arsenal’s disposal, expectations are high for a convincing victory, and this game presents a significant opportunity for the Gunners to edge closer to securing automatic qualification for the tournament’s next phase.

Dinamo Zagreb, however, will not be an easy opponent. The Croatian club recently appointed Fabio Cannavaro as their new manager, and the Italian legend will be looking to make an immediate impact in his new role. Cannavaro is in the process of relaunching his managerial career at Zagreb and is well aware of the statement a strong result against Arsenal would make.

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the challenges posed by the change in Zagreb’s leadership, noting that a new manager always introduces an element of unpredictability. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta highlighted the complexities of preparing for a team undergoing such a transition. He explained: “That’s the context of the game a little bit, a new coach and the fact that they haven’t played a competitive match for a month. We know the friendly games that they’ve played and we watched them just to try to gather ideas, more principles and systems than formations because Fabio’s played different formations when he was in China to Italy and now as well. To actually understand what they’re going to do and know the idea behind it, we’ll adapt to that tomorrow.”

Despite Zagreb’s potential to be a tricky opponent, Arteta and his players know they cannot afford anything less than a victory. Arsenal’s status as the bigger club and their aspirations in the Champions League mean that anything other than a win would be a significant setback.

Cannavaro’s tactical approach and Dinamo Zagreb’s determination will certainly test Arsenal, but the Gunners must rise to the occasion. This game represents not only a chance to strengthen their position in the group but also an opportunity to build momentum in a crucial stage of their campaign. For Arsenal, failure to secure all three points would not only be disappointing but could also complicate their path to the knockout stages.