Arteta admits Fulham is always a tough place for Arsenal to visit

Arsenal will visit Fulham for their next Premier League fixture, a match that the Gunners know will not be easy to win. While Arsenal has been one of the top teams in England for some time, Fulham has gained a reputation for being giant killers, capable of taking down some of the biggest sides in the league. The Cottagers are currently in excellent form, and they will do everything they can to cause problems for Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal is well aware of how challenging this fixture can be, having suffered from two strong performances by Fulham last season. In fact, the Gunners dropped five points across the two league encounters with the West London side. This upcoming match is expected to be similar, and Mikel Arteta is taking it very seriously as he prepares his team.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta acknowledged the difficulty of facing Fulham, emphasising the challenges they presented last season. He told Arsenal Media, “It’s going to be a big challenge which we experienced last year when we lost five points against them. I have been very complimentary about them, the coach and what they do, so it’s always a really tough place to go.” His words reflect the respect the team has for their opponents, but also the understanding that Fulham’s resilience could present a serious test for Arsenal’s ambitions.

Despite the challenges, Arsenal remains confident in their ability to succeed. Arteta’s squad is filled with talent, and the Gunners have the quality to defeat any team on their day. Regardless of how Fulham sets up or how they perform, Arsenal’s strength and focus will be key in securing three points at Craven Cottage. The Gunners must be in top shape, both mentally and physically, to ensure they are ready for the task at hand.