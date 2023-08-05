Arteta admits he considered stepping down as Arsenal manager this summer

Arteta has taken Arsenal to new heights; he has turned the Gunners from a side that simply honoured Premier League fixtures to one that has a voice in the title fight.

Arsenal’s performance so far under the Spaniard appears to be a foreshadowing of the club’s ultimate triumph under the Spaniard. This thought makes it unbearable for Gooners to consider their boss leaving.

Interestingly, Arteta has confessed that after Arsenal’s title loss to Manchester City, he considered leaving the club.

“The first few weeks were very tough because I went through it,” the Spaniard said via the Guardian.

“The first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and understand, Ok, is there something you should have done better, differently?’ And if that’s the case, learn from it.

“And then judge yourself: ‘Are you still the right person to drive the club, the team, forward in the way that you want, and do you have that energy and that belief that you want to do it?’

“I think it took a big reflection, but the answer is yes, and I feel with a lot of energy and positivity. But I don’t like losing, and it takes me a while, and that was a tough moment,” he added.

Anyway, there’s no doubt Mikel Arteta is staying at Arsenal; next season, he can guide the Gunners to PL glory and finally end their long wait for PL glory.

Sam P

