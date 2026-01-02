Arteta admits he has been watching Bournemouth’s matches this season

Bournemouth appears to have left a lasting impression on Mikel Arteta following their recent results against Arsenal, and the manager has admitted to closely following their progress. Despite Arsenal delivering some of the finest performances by any team this season, the Gunners remain cautious as they prepare for another challenging encounter.

Arsenal is currently on course to compete strongly for the league title and has also impressed in the Champions League. Under Arteta’s leadership, the team has demonstrated consistency and quality across competitions. However, the manager remains focused on taking the campaign one match at a time, with Bournemouth now firmly in his sights.

A Tricky Opponent Awaits

Bournemouth has established itself as one of the league’s most awkward opponents, particularly for Arsenal. The Cherries defeated the Gunners in both league fixtures last season, results that significantly impacted Arsenal’s campaign. Those outcomes have ensured that Arteta and his squad approach this fixture with heightened awareness and preparation.

While Arsenal’s overall form has been strong, facing Bournemouth presents a different type of challenge. Their ability to frustrate top teams and disrupt rhythm means the Gunners will need to perform at their best to secure a positive result.

Arteta’s Respect for Bournemouth

As he prepares his side for the upcoming match, Arteta has acknowledged his admiration for Bournemouth’s work under Andoni Iraola. Speaking via Arsenal Media, the Arsenal manager revealed the extent to which he has been studying their performances.

“I know Andoni really well and what he’s doing, I think it’s incredible and I’m watching all the games that they played this season and against the top sides, how difficult they made it and how they haven’t got results against them as well is difficult to understand.”

Arteta’s comments highlight the respect he has for Bournemouth’s approach and competitiveness. With recent history firmly in mind, Arsenal will be determined to avoid another setback and ensure they maintain momentum as the season progresses.