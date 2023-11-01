Arteta admits he has no idea which is Tomiyasu’s best position for Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu is making a name for himself at Arsenal this season. Gooners are beginning to appreciate his versatility. The Japanese international was initially recruited to play right back, but due to injuries and Ben White’s performance in the position, he was passed up in the pecking order.

Regardless, with his ability to play anywhere along the defensive line, the 24-year-old has remained relevant. So far this season, he has played as a left back, a right-sided center back, and a left back. Mikel Arteta is “enjoying” how useful the ex-Bologna player is becoming.

It’s evident that he (Tomiyasu) can play practically any defensive position, but which one does Arteta think is his favorite?

Interestingly, the Arsenal boss doesn’t know, though he is enjoying the efficiency of his No. 18 while still trying to figure out which position is best for his brilliance.

“[On Tomiyasu’s best position], I cannot tell you, to be honest. I don’t know. He needs a run of games, and probably we need to see partnerships to reply to that question in the right way,” said Arteta via Hayters TV.

“Today, I cannot tell you what is his best. What is more needed now? Yes, because we have less depth in that position (left-back). But what is his best position? I don’t know!”

Even so, he goes on to say he is fortunate that Tomiyasu is shining wherever he plays: “Yeah! He doesn’t care! You see him strike the ball right or left, or playing left-centre-back or right-centre-back, he adapts straight away. That’s a huge quality.”

Daniel O

Watch all the goals from the Sheffield game here – including Nketiah’s hat-trick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…