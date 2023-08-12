Arteta admits he has no more transfer deals planned right now

There’s no denying this has been one of the best, if not the best, transfer windows us Gooners have ever experienced. There’s a feeling Mikel Arteta has gone after every player he wanted. He wanted Kai Havertz, and he got him. He wanted Jurrien Timber and got him, even if other clubs like Bayern Munich were in the mix.

He wanted Declan Rice and got him, beating Bayern Munich and Manchester City to his services. He wanted Raya, and he’s got him in a cheaper deal than other suitors like Bayern Munich and Tottenham (whose £30 million bid was rejected, apparently). It seems Mikel Arteta can get what he wants from the transfer market.

But after Havertz, Timber, Rice, and Raya, can we expect other deals? When asked the question in his pre-season press conference for the Forest game, Arteta was coy about whether Arsenal’s spending spree continues, admitting, “At the moment, we’re not planning to do anything. But the window is very unpredictable.

“Things can happen, probably things that we don’t wish, but at the moment, we are very happy with what we’ve got.”

If Arsenal are to add other signings, that will depend on departures. Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney are players who could raise some funds to spend. As per speculation, signing a deputy for Bukayo Saka and another holding midfielder could be on the cards.

Darren N