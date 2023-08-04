Arsenal News Latest News

Arteta admits he hasn’t gotten over losing the Premier League title last season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he is still hurt from losing the Premier League title to Manchester City last season.

The Gunners gaffer led his team to challenge City for the title and for several months during the campaign, it seemed like they could be champions.

However, things did not turn out that way as City hit top form at the right time and took advantage of Arsenal’s slip to be crowned champions.

The Gunners have bolstered their squad in this window and made it stronger than it was last season.

They are being tipped to challenge for the title again and want to make their fans’ dreams come true.

Arteta’s side may have overachieved, but the Spaniard admits missing out on that title could stay with him forever.

He tells GQ:

‘I don’t know if I’ve gotten over it, and probably I don’t want to because I need that to be better.

‘There are certain things that you must have to win the title. We had a lot, but it wasn’t enough.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of us dreamt about being champions in the last campaign and, sadly, we did not win the league.

But on a positive note, we did show we can challenge for the title and fans should be excited about next season.

  1. We didn’t lose it ,Arteta needs to get it right.
    We (He) bottled it.
    Two seasons in a row now ,let’s hope it’s not Hat-Trick come seasons end

