Arteta admits he is not happy with how Arsenal’s January window ended

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal’s January transfer window did not conclude the way he would have wanted. The Gunners remain one of the top clubs in England and are once again fighting for the Premier League title, hoping to secure their first triumph since 2004. This is the third consecutive season in which they have been contenders, with Arteta’s influence shaping the team into a genuine force.

This term, Liverpool appears to be their main competitor for the title, making squad depth crucial for Arsenal’s ambitions. However, injuries have consistently disrupted their campaign, leading to widespread expectations that the club would be active in the January transfer window. Many fans hoped to see reinforcements that could strengthen the squad for the decisive second half of the season.

Arsenal had several targets on their radar, but as an elite club, they could not afford to make signings just for the sake of it. The club remains committed to recruiting only top-quality players, and in January, that proved to be a significant challenge. Most clubs were unwilling to part with key players midway through the season, making it difficult for the Gunners to secure their ideal signings.

Despite their desire to strengthen, Arsenal ultimately finished the window without any new additions. Arteta, determined to push his team beyond Liverpool in the coming months, has now admitted his disappointment over their inability to bring in reinforcements. Speaking to Standard Sport, he said:

“We had a clear intention, which is always there is a window open to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it. We haven’t achieved it, so we are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kind of players – and we have to be very disciplined with that as well.”

The January transfer window is notoriously difficult, and Arsenal’s inability to sign new players means the current squad must rise to the challenge. With no fresh faces arriving to bolster the team, the responsibility falls on the existing players to step up and maintain their push for the Premier League title.