Arteta admits he needs to earn a new Arsenal contract

Arsenal continue to place their trust in Mikel Arteta, who has now completed six years as manager. The club is in a considerably stronger position than when he arrived at the Emirates, reflecting progress across several seasons. However, expectations have increased alongside that improvement, and greater success is now demanded. Arsenal have been the most consistent side over the last three seasons, yet the absence of a league title remains a notable shortcoming. Consistency alone is no longer sufficient for a club with ambitions of domestic and European dominance.

Pressure to Deliver Silverware

The last trophy Arsenal won outside of the Community Shield came in the summer of 2020, a fact that continues to shape the narrative around Arteta’s tenure. While the team has developed a clear identity and competitive edge, tangible rewards have not followed. There is a widespread expectation that Arsenal should emerge as champions of England and Europe by the end of the current season. Such an outcome would validate the project and silence doubts, particularly as Arteta arguably needs success more than anyone else involved.

Arteta has worked diligently to elevate standards and restore belief within the squad. Nonetheless, with eighteen months remaining on his current contract, the club retains the option to seek a replacement should trophies not materialise. Arsenal’s hierarchy will weigh loyalty against ambition, mindful that progress must ultimately translate into honours.

Arteta’s Own Expectations

Arteta himself acknowledges that his position cannot be taken for granted and that continued commitment and results are essential. Speaking according to the Metro, he offered a candid assessment of managerial responsibility. He said:

‘A lot of things have to happen in the next few months, as well, to earn the right.

‘I think the manager has to earn the right to be here tomorrow. That is how you react, how you talk here, how you go in the dressing room, the message that you send, how much the players follow you.’

Tags Mikel Arteta

