Arteta admits to “tough decisions” this summer as he “seeks the best”

This season, Arsenal has been a joy to watch. Whether they win the league or not, the 2022-23 Arsenal team will be talked about for years. Almost every Gunner improved this season; Xhaka, Martinelli, and Saka’s outstanding seasons are ideal illustrations of how the Arsenal club has evolved.

Though they’ve had some flaws, even as good as they’ve been, they’ve allowed themselves to blow an 8-point lead they once had at the top of the league table. It is obvious that being good is not enough; Arsenal must be flawless.

To be perfect, daring transfer decisions and moves are required. Quality players must be signed, but in order for these players to join, some decent players may have to leave.

Is Arteta willing to make the difficult decision to let go of individuals he doesn’t trust with his project? His comments on Sky Sports implies that the Spaniard is willing to make risky transfer decisions to improve even further next season.

“They are always tough decisions,” said Arteta.

“Whether it’s to recruit or other decisions, some players sometimes don’t want to continue with us, some staff members.

“It’s always tough, especially when you have good relationships with those individuals, but we are here to win.”

“That’s the purpose of everybody at the club. We have to win and to win we have to do it in our way and to do that we have to make decisions.”

Obviously we couldn’t expect more this season from the players we have at the moment, but Arteta makes it clear that we have to continue “to seek the best” to improve further.

“We are very happy with what we’ve done,” he said. “We have tried to maximise what we could do.

“We have to stretch ourselves all the time to seek the best and we have to continue to do that.

Over the weekend, there were speculations about a special list of Arsenal players deemed surplus. Tierney and Balogun were some of the notable names on that list.

I guess Arteta has hinted that there may be some truth to Arsenal offloading some of their top stars, and trying to replace them with even better ones…

Sam P

