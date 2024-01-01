Arteta admits his substitutions against Fulham did not work

Mikel Arteta has conceded that his substitutions in Arsenal’s match against Fulham did not have the desired impact. Despite making changes to the team to turn the game around, Fulham proved difficult to unlock.

The outcome was a defeat for Arsenal concluding their 2023 campaign with a loss. Looking ahead, Arteta’s side aims for a better year in 2024.

Fulham, being formidable opponents, likely studied how West Ham defeated Arsenal to devise their strategy, and it proved effective. Despite their efforts, Arsenal struggled to find the necessary goal to secure a win. Arteta has openly admitted that the substitutions did not produce the intended result in the match against Fulham.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘When you don’t change the result, they didn’t [work].

‘That’s for sure, it didn’t work in the first half, and it didn’t work in the second half. Throughout 100 minutes, we were never at the levels that we wanted to [be at].’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We needed players to come off the bench to win that match for us, but everyone we brought on could not do that.

It is one of those bad days, but losing consecutive games is the way to miss out on the title, so we must win our next match.

