Arteta admits his team is not good enough for the League title

Arsenal are currently 13th in the Premier League and seemingly have forgotten how to put the ball in the back of the net. This is probably Mikel Arteta’s biggest test yet; trying to give his team the confidence to drag themselves out of the rut before we drop even closer to the relegation zone.

I’m not sure if telling the world that he can only fix this situation by replacing many players over the next few transfer windows is going to help the players he has right now, but that is what he has told SkySports ahead of tomorrow’s game against Wolves.

The Spaniard was asked if he could win the League with this squad and he replied: “That (will) take a few windows at least to do that. To establish yourself to compete at the level of certain clubs in this league, which is nearly 100 points, it takes time.

“In football, time is very precious and people are very impatient. But if you don’t respect the processes and you ask certain people to do certain things when the foundations are not there, it’s a really dangerous thing to do.

“I know we all want to see Arsenal at the top of the league. My only intention every time is to prepare the football match. Where we get, time will tell. There’s still a lot of things that are going to happen.

“We have to prepare for difficult moments. We knew that right from the start because it’s not something that has happened in the last year – it has happened many years in the past.

“To flick that into a league with 38 games; that’s a big challenge. But we’re all ready.”

So Gooners, it looks like we have to prepare for another few seasons of transition and hope that Arteta can get the players that he thinks are good enough. I hope he has had a word with Stan Kroenke because to replace this lot with better players is not going to be cheap!

Darren N