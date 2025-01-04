Arteta admits ‘it wasn’t our best day’ after Brighton draw

Mikel Arteta has admitted that his Arsenal team were simply not good enough after they dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Brighton this evening. The Gunners went into the match knowing they had an opportunity to close the gap to the top of the Premier League table to just three points, with Liverpool not scheduled to play until tomorrow. However, they failed to capitalise on the chance, leaving their title hopes dented.

Arsenal started the game brightly and took the lead following an impressive opening spell. However, the match turned when they conceded a penalty, which allowed Brighton to equalise and shifted the momentum of the contest. The Seagulls took the initiative, and Arsenal seemed visibly shaken by the loss of their lead. This lack of composure was reflected in their continued loss of possession and inability to regain control of the match.

Set pieces, a strength for Arsenal this season, were poorly executed on the night, which further compounded their struggles. As a result, the Gunners failed to find the decisive edge and had to settle for just a point in a match they were widely expected to win. This result marks the second time Arsenal have failed to beat Brighton this season, raising questions about their consistency against mid-table opposition.

Reflecting on the game, Arteta expressed his disappointment with the performance and acknowledged his team’s shortcomings. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said: “Disappointed because we want to win the game, and we started with some good actions and a really good goal. We knew it was going to be competitive and challenging. We did compete, but it wasn’t our best day.”

This draw serves as a reminder that Arsenal must show greater determination and focus if they are serious about winning the league. Failing to beat Brighton over the course of two fixtures does not reflect the mentality required of title challengers. Arteta’s side will need to learn from this setback and find ways to raise their performance levels in matches where points cannot afford to be dropped. With the title race still alive, every result matters, and performances like this will need to be left behind if Arsenal hope to end their season on top.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…