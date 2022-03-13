Arteta admits Leicester’s problems but are “now in a better moment”

Arsenal are facing Leicester today in a crucial game in Arsenal’s race for the Top Four. The Foxes have been very difficult to beat in recent years, but in this campaign they have been under pressure and are currently in 12th.

I wrote yesterday about Leicester’s current injury problems and the fact that they have just played Rennes on Thursday in the European Conference League giving the Gunners the advantage today.

There is also the fact that Leicester could have accepted that they are going to finish in mid-table, and may concentrate on the ECL as a chance to gain their last chance of a trophy, but right now they are in a little purple patch having won 5 out of their last 6 in all competitions so will not be short on confidence.

So Arteta will certainly not be complacent and he recognises their recent improvement. Arteta told Arsenal.com;”Well I agree that they’ve been much more consistent in terms of performances and results. It’s a team that has come a long, long way and I think Brendan [Rodgers] and the coaching staff have done exceptional work, they have a lot of injuries as well, I believe this season, plus the Covid issues that we’ve all been through, it’s a difficult mixture and it’s been difficult for all managers, but as you said, they’re now in a better moment.”

Although Leicester are doing well, Arsenal are performing a lot better, and are very confident that we will keep our winning run going, especially at the Emirates…

