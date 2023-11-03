Arteta admits Smith Rowe is set for another spell on the sidelines

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe is facing another spell on the sidelines due to a new injury.

Smith Rowe has been dealing with injuries in recent months, which have limited his playing time at the club. During his absence, Arsenal has brought in several midfielders to compensate for the injuries, making it challenging for him to break into the team.

After months of hard work to regain playing time, he has suffered a setback that will keep him out of action for an extended period.

Arteta, when asked about the midfielder ahead of Arsenal’s match against Newcastle United this weekend, acknowledged that Smith Rowe will be unavailable for a while.

He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“Nothing has changed, as I said, I think he will be out for weeks. How many will determine in relation to how he progresses in the first few weeks, especially.

“It’s a big blow because he was getting some momentum and some minutes and we’d started to get the Emile that we needed, but unfortunately, he’s going to be out again.”

Smith Rowe is one of our most talented players, but this injury problem will eventually cost him a place in our team.

Fans will fear it does not cut his career short as it did to Jack Wilshere.

